Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sunday evening police responded to a crash where the driver was believed to be suffering from an overdose.
Police say the driver had driven off the road and down a hill. When they arrived on scene, officers said the suspect appeared purple in the face and was not responding.
Working with firefighters on scene, the suspect was administered Narcan, bringing the driver, identified as Stephen Johnson back to the point of being able to talk.
In the crashed vehicle, officers say they found a hypodermic needle and a vial Cyanocobalamin inside a backpack.
Officers say Johnson was transported to the hospital where a nurse found a clear baggie with a beige powdery substance on him.
Johnson was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and the substance in the bag was sent off for testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.