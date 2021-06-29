GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville police say that officers arrested a man during a car stop on Tuesday morning.
The Greenville Police Department says that someone called police about someone firing shots along Wenwood Rd. The person who called stayed on the line with dispatch and provided information about the location of the suspect's vehicle.
Police say they caught up with the suspect and conducted a felony car stop along I-385 near I-85.
Police say that after discovering firearms, they arrested and charged James Robinson with unlawful carry of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city.
MORE NEWS: US days from completing formal Afghanistan withdrawal but 1,000 troops could remain
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.