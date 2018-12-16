GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) Greenville Police Officers responded to a reported armed robbery at a QuikTrip in Downtown Greenville.
Officers say they and detectives responded to the location on Academy Street at 11:15 p.m.
No injuries were reported and the suspects fled on foot, Greenville Police say.
Aaron Powell, 44, and Calvin Sullivan, 51, have both been arrested.
Powell is being charged with armed robbery and Sullivan is being charged with accessory after a felony.
