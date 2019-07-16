GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department said they've arrested two men in connection to a recent string of bicycle burglaries around the area.
A Facebook post from the department says 21-year-old Usef Abuzahri faces 14 different charges including six counts of burglary third degree, larceny of bicycles, possession of burglary tools. He was also cited for drug paraphernalia.
27-year-old William Cook was charged with burglary third degree and larceny of bicycles.
Police say more charges could be pending.
Earlier in the week, the Police Department unveiled their new bike registration program for Greenville residents. Those interested in signing up can contact Officer Lopez at (864) 467-5732 to set up an appointment.
The program ensures that if your registered bike is stolen, officers should be able to help track it down and return it to you.
