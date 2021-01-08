GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department on Friday afternoon asked drivers to avoid Mauldin Road near Fairforest Way.
The agency tweeted just before 5 p.m. that officers were working a deadly wreck near that intersection.
No other details have been released.
MORE NEWS - Prisma Health to begin restricting visitors at all campuses on Saturday, except in certain cases
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.