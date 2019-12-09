Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville are asking for help locating a missing woman.
Police are looking for 20-year-old Alexis Lachelle Edens.
According to officers, Alexis is 5'4", 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should call police or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
More news: Troopers looking for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run on SC 28 in Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.