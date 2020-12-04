GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police have asked for help identifying a suspect in a vandalism inside an elevator in downtown Greenville.
Police said the vandalism occurred on December 1 in the elevator at the Richardson Street Parking Garage.
Police ask for anyone with information about the suspect's identity to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
Police said the suspect is wanted for malicious damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.