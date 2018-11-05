GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police have asked for help identifying a suspect accused of robbing the Metro PCS store on West Washington Street at gunpoint.
The robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said the male suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money from the safe. Police said the suspect is between 5’10” and 6’1” tall, 145 to 185 pounds. He was wearing a mask, a black hoodie with white pull strings, and black trousers.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463).
