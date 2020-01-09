GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police have released surveillance images of a woman sought in an identity fraud case.
Police said the woman entered a bank on East Broad Street and presented a check that had been stolen from a mailbox.
Police said the bank deposited the check into the victim’s account, and the woman then immediately withdrew hundreds of dollars from the account.
Police asked anyone with information on who this woman is to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME (864-232-7463).
