GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - All day Wednesday fans were going by the box office at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in a last attempt to get a ticket to the Paul McCartney concert tomorrow. Greenville Police know it's a sold out event, but they're prepared.
"We are beefing up officers here by about two people so we're putting an extra person up front," said Captain Gerald Hunt. "Where we normally only have four, we're going to have five to make sure we get the patrons that are coming here to actually see the concert to be able to cross safely."
They are also putting another officer in the back. Hunt said outside of the arena is where you can always find him, so he knows the drill better than anyone.
"I was telling a coworker that I was here for the first concert here at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, back then the Bi-Lo center, which was Janet Jackson," Hunt said. "It was a great show, great show and I'm sure that Paul McCartney is going to give a great show as well."
