GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said Broad Street is back open after a ruptured gas line was contained.
Police said they blocked the area around 125 E. Broad.
A contractor was working in the area where the rupture occurred.
The road was closed but police announced just before noon that the road had reopened.
