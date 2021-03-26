GREENVILLE SC (FOX Carolina)- A car belonging to the Greenville Police Department was involved in a wreck on South Pleasantburg Drive near Faris Rd. on Friday night.
FOX Carolina was on the scene of that wreck and we are working to learn more.
This story will be updated as more information comes in.
MORE NEWS: Man arrested in 1979 killing after DNA match
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.