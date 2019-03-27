GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville Police said a 23-year-old hotel valet has been charged after allegedly assaulting a man downtown.
Officers say they responded to North Main Street and Elford in response to an assault in progress Tuesday. A witness told police they observed a man on the ground in the street with another man standing over him.
The victim told officers he was kicked in the face by the valet with Lanier Parking at the Home 2 Suites hotel. He was transported to an area medical facility for treatment of his injuries that included bleeding from the face and swollen eyes.
Police learned that the suspect had fled the scene after the attack.
After speaking to his employer, police were able to identify the suspect as 23-year-old Ryan Francis Maher.
Maher was arrested and charged with assault and battery second degree.
What spurred Maher to assault the victim is unknown.
