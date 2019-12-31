GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller is resigning from the department, according to a press release received on Tuesday from the City of Greenville.
The city says that Chief Deputy Howie Thompson will serve as Interim Police Chief for the time being.
The city did provide a statement on the matter:
"The City and Chief Ken Miller have had ongoing discussions in the days following issuance of the First Circuit Solicitor’s December 17, 2019 memorandum to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
These discussions have focused on the importance of preserving public trust and confidence in the Greenville Police Department and the shared desire to enable the department to perform its critical public safety functions effectively and with minimal distraction and disruption. After careful consideration of these important goals, Chief Miller has tendered his resignation as the Chief of Police and the City Manager has accepted it.
The City and Chief Miller have determined that the interests of Greenville citizens and the fine officers of the Greenville Police Department are best served by arriving at an amicable separation. Under the terms of that separation, Chief Miller will receive a severance payment equal to four months of his salary.
Deputy Chief Howie Thompson will continue to serve as Interim Police Chief. Chief Miller remains free to comment on this matter should he decide to do so; however, the City will have no further comment at this time."
Ken Miller also provided a statement to FOX Carolina on the matter:
"It has been my highest honor to faithfully serve Greenville for more than five years. Together, we have improved the quality of life for our community and substantially reduced crime; we have advanced policing to a much higher, responsive and more compassionate level; and, we have improved preparedness and professionalism throughout our ranks.
It is my hope that the department will strive to live by its core values, expressing them in every action it takes, and defending the rights of all in the work that it does, regardless of their stature or status in our community. Our public deserves nothing less."
