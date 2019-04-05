Greenville police chief on how genealogical DNA technology helped solve Julie Valentine case

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Nearly 30 years ago, February 13, 1990, a man picking flowers found a baby, dead and dumped in a box off Verdae Boulevard in Greenville, and for years investigators searched for her parents.
"We know that child has 23 chromosomes from mom and 23 from dad," Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller said.
Police had some leads, but no arrest in the case. Investigators named the baby girl Julie after the wife of the lead investigator on the case and the last name Valentine because they found her the day before Valentine's Day.
"They care about our victims and they care about people to justice for their crimes," Miller said.
The cold case heated up when police say they found Julie Valentine's mother, Brook Graham, and charged her with homicide by child abuse. Investigators say they used baby Valentine's DNA to help them.
"We were able to identify her father and her father lives here locally," Miller said.
Miller says advanced genealogy DNA from a database linked baby Valentine to her father, which led investigators to Graham.
"We're trying to use whatever technologies are available to help us better identify our offenders," Miler said.
Investigators worked with Parabon Nanolabs, which uses genealogy DNA from a database to try and link people to a family tree.
"If we can identify somebody more rapidly through the use of DNA technology, we can bring that person to justice and remove them from victimizing other people," he said.
Miller says this technology gives investigators and families hope.
"We would not have solved the case without it," he said.
It's why he also stresses the importance of how the way evidence is preserved, managed, and stored. He says it's crucial to cracking cases.
"I believe that we will discover new ways to use technologies whether DNA or otherwise to help us solve old cases," Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.