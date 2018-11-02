Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, the Greenville Police Department and the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services held a press conference responding to allegations from 62-year-old Cassandra Johnson claiming police used excessive force in her arrest.
Chief Ken Miller told the media that on October 29, police responded to a call to assist the DPPPS in the serving of two arrest warrants for Julius Johnson, one of which was for criminal domestic violence.
Chief Miller said the reason DPPS and, subsequently the GPD were on scene, is an address on probation paperwork tied Julius Johnson to his mother's address on Emmaline Street in Greenville.
Chief Miller stated that allegations of police brutality and the hog-tying of a suspect did not happen. He refuted Mrs. Johnson's claim that she had never been to jail, saying in-fact she has several times. He also refuted the claims that Johnson was compliant and never put her hands on officers.
The GPD released video from two officer's body cams and from a DPPPS agent showing the entire incident unfold.
Chief Miller said when officer's arrived on scene, they gave the warrant to Mrs. Johnson and tried to explain that if they could search the home for Johnson, they would be on their way.
After repeated requests to enter the home, police say Johnson tried to push officers away and shut the door on them, at which time police pulled Johnson out of the home and used force to take her to the ground.
Chief Miller said despite using minimal force, the use of a take-down is always defined as force. He went on to say that officers are trained to put people on the ground when they resist to be able to secure them in the safest manner possible for the officer.
After taking Johnson into custody, her son Jermaine, who police say advanced on them, was also taken to the ground where police deployed the use of a Ripp Hobble to bind his ankles together, and handcuffed him.
Chief Miller says at no time was the suspect hog-tied.
Police say if DPPPS could have done the job alone, without resistance, Greenville Police wouldn't have to have been called to assist.
