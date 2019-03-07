COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville’s police chief spoke at the South Carolina State House Thursday to argue against two bills being debated in the House and Senate chambers regarding law enforcement’s ability to seize assets during investigations.
Chief Ken Miller spoke on behalf of the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association, which is comprised of 246 police chiefs statewide.
Miller’s testimony comes after what SCPCA called “misleading media reporting of asset forfeiture and interdiction seizures” which may be influencing lawmakers.
Miller argued that if lawmakers approve the asset forfeiture bill (H3968) in its current form, the law would adversely impact policing and public safety in South Carolina.
“We understand that you want to ensure the asset forfeiture law provides greater protections for those who find themselves subjected to it. However, we believe that H3968 reaches too far and tilts the table of community safety in favor of those who would bring harm to our neighborhoods, our families, our children,” Miller said in his testimony.
Miller said asset seizures “have been unfairly characterized as piracy and looting, a government money grab devoid of due process, harassment on our roadways, and much more.” He then offered examples from the Greenville Police Department he said told a different story.
Miller said between 2014 and 2018, Greenville police made 125 seizures. During that time, the officers also responded to more than 445,000 calls for service, initiated 59,000 traffic stops, wrote nearly 62,000 citations, and conducted more than 9,000 field interviews.
“So, in roughly 500,000 contacts, we have initiated 125 seizures of any kind,” Miller said. “104 had accompanying drug charges, with most of those being distribution and trafficking level offenses—distributing drugs into your neighborhoods and mine, putting all of our children at risk. Two involved gambling operations, and one involved prostitution.”
Miller told lawmakers that House bill H3968 would abolish all civil asset forfeiture and establish new procedures for criminal forfeiture that include three specific criteria. One, the offense must be a felony. Two, that felony offense includes forfeiture as a punishment or sanction for the offense. Three, the forfeiture requires a criminal conviction.
Miller said currently, the burden of proof involving forfeitures falls on the defendant and admits the burden should instead be the law enforcement agency making the seizure.
“But, we feel the approach of H3968 goes so far as to endanger the public,” Miller said. “By so restricting the offenses under which forfeiture is authorized and by defining forfeiture only in the context of punishment after conviction, the bill misses the fundamental purpose of asset forfeiture, which is to disrupt the criminal enterprise by denying the criminal of the proceeds from the crime. By restricting forfeiture in the manner outlined in H3968, we believe criminals will retain much of their criminal proceeds, making it much more difficult for law enforcement to disrupt and disband criminal activity and enterprise.”
Miller admitted that many law enforcement agencies use asset forfeitures to add to their bottom line, arguing that many agencies across the state are also underfunded and unable to provide the resources officers need to safely do their jobs.
Miller said the proceeds from these sized assets “are spent in ways that support our policing mission and save our city and county councils from raising millage rates and breaking the backs of homeowners. They help us address our unfunded needs and never supplant our budgets. We believe very firmly that diverting forfeited assets differently than they are now would be a serious mistake, would endanger police officers and deputies throughout our state, and would deny our local agencies of resources and equipment and training we desperately need to promote the safety and welfare of our communities—resources that our governing bodies cannot otherwise provide.”
Miller said police agencies have been cast as “pirates” and accused of profiting via victimization.
“Presenting the biased view that we are somehow profiting from illegal proceeds, profiting from criminal behavior, profiting from untaxed revenues earned through criminal enterprise –categorically perverts the main purpose and use of seized assets, which is to disrupt the criminal enterprise by denying the proceeds, and to use those illegal proceeds to further the safety and welfare of the public where the criminal activity occurred,” Miller argued.
Miller said the SCPCA wants to work with lawmakers to redraft the legislation.
“We are willing to collaborate to ensure fairness under law, but fairness that includes those subjected to forfeiture, the safety and welfare interests of our communities, and the safety and welfare interests of our police officers and deputies 6 who—each day—lay their lives on the line protecting all of us,” Miller said in his conclusion. “All three interests are important considerations to any legislation on this matter.”
The SC Senate Judiciary Committee is also debating a bill on the issue.
