GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officers with the Greenville Police Department confirmed that one person was shot along Pelham Rd. near E North St.
According to police, the victim was discovered by officers after they responded to reported gunshots near E North St. early Saturday morning.
The victim was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, police say.
Officers say the suspect's identity is currently unknown.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
