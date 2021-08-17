GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville police say that a power line is down along Augusta St. from Augusta Place to Oregon St., according to a Facebook post from the Greenville Police Department.
Officers say that area will be closed until 9:00 p.m.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes, GPD says.
