GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police and the county coroner confirm they are investigating after a person was found dead inside of a car parked in a store's lot Sunday.
We were first tipped off to the scene near the Costco on Woodruff Road by a viewer. Lt. Alia Paramore confirmed with FOX Carolina officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in the lot for an extended period of time. Paramore says officers found the person when they investigated.
The coroner's office confirmed they were investigating as well.
Our photographer confirmed a hazmat crew was on scene.
No further details were released.
