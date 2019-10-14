GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mayor Knox White says he's proud of Greenville's police department for how they performed during Fall for Greenville.
"People have to be nervous these days, especially with what happens around the country, but this was an extremely well-behaved crowd," he told Fox Carolina.
Monday night, he and city council voted unanimously to allocate nearly $100,000 in funds to Greenville Police for new equipment.
"This year, what we're using the money for in particular are breaching tools," said police chief Ken Miller.
The money was made available by a state grant, and Miller says it will go toward putting these specialized tools into as many squad cars as possible.
"If we are faced with an active shooter situation--or some other emergency--where a door is fortified, barricaded..."
They'll be able to get access.
The department also received money for body cameras Monday night.
"Body cameras often times help tell the story we might not be able to tell otherwise," said Miller. "It tells what everybody should know and understand about an interaction between a police officer and a member of the public."
And he adds: they're a good honest measure of how they're doing.
"Body cameras have really helped us understand the performance of our officers," said Miller.
Every field officer in the department is required to wear one, and the chief says the money from this grant will help ensure they stay up-to-date; so they can continue to keep you safe.
"And together, we lift public confidence and trust," he said.
