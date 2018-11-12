GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) It's no secret Woodruff Road is busy. Add holiday shopping, and the traffic only gets worse.
Robert Crawford, owner of St. Nick’s Year Round Christmas and Holiday Shop has mixed feelings about the popular road.
"Well it’s a double-edged sword,” explained Crawford, “Woodruff road obviously has more traffic than anyone else in Greenville."
During the holiday shopping season, the road gets even more populated as shoppers try to get to one of the numerous stores off the road. Crawford says it’s a noticeable difference in traffic and related issues.
"It's just the quantity of people and quantity of traffic,” he said.
It's why the Greenville Police Department takes extra precautions on and around Woodruff Road when the holiday shopping season starts up.
Lieutenant Alan Johnson heads the department's selective enforcement unit, which targets specific areas around the city to reduce traffic related issues.
"They're tasked with trying to reduce the collision numbers,” said Lt. Johnson, “Trying to slow people down."
The department will place traffic signs around the shopping center to remind people to be weary during the congestion. They'll also place officers near busier parts of the road as a visual reminder to drivers to obey the laws.
It’s the same plan the department used last year.
"There's an adaptive signaling system that runs from Verdae to Five Forks out in Greenville County," said Lt. Johnson, "That works really well to manage and move traffic."
Lt. Johnson says it works as long as drivers do their part while out on the road.
"It might take you a couple minutes longer to get into that shopping center, but it's just a couple minutes,’ he said.
MORE NEWS: Police identify murder suspect considered armed and dangerous wanted in Gravy's Grill shooting
(1) comment
It's different??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.