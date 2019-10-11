GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fall for Greenville kicks off tomorrow, but there was plenty of activity downtown today as vendors set up and organizers made sure everything was in place.
Right at 4pm, streets were closed off, and trucks carrying parts for tents, the main stage, and more filed in.
As the final pieces of Fall for Greenville get put together to welcome thousands tomorrow, the Greenville Police Department is also making its final preparations to make sure things stay safe this year.
Officers say this is their flagship event, so it's all hands on deck.
Festival goers should expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the department takes on extra staff and longer hours to stay on top of things this weekend.
There will also be undercover officers in the crowd looking for suspicious activity. The department says they want you to have fun--and rest assured they are prepared for anything.
They also say they are in the process of getting new state-of-the-art barricades for future events, but in the meantime they have a solution...
"We do have heavy duty trucks from the Fire Department and Public Works Department that you'll see placed along to block streets within the event site," said officer Kevin Harrison.
He knows he has a job to do, but he also says he loved being around the community during the event as well.
"This is my 8th Fall for Greenville," he told FOX Carolina. "It gets bigger and bigger each year. I've seen it grow since I've been here, and we welcome everybody with open arms. The more the merrier. Come and enjoy yourself."
That community aspect is something he says is his favorite part of the entire weekend.
The overall message is: come one, come all for a wonderful time.
But officers also say, and they can't emphasize it enough: If you see something suspicious or off--no matter how small--let police know.
And they will respond every time.
