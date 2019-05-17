GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police will be holding a "Carry The Load" drive to benefit Upstate children in the foster care system.
In honor of May being Foster Care Awareness Month, the The Riley Institute at Furman's Diversity Leaders Initiative and the Greenville City Fire Department are partnering with Fostering Great Ideas® to improve the experiences of foster children throughout the Upstate through the “Carry the Load” collection drive.
The drive is asking for: Carry-On Sized Luggage, Handbags, Large Duffle Bags, Diapers, and Tax-Deductible Contributions. All will help these children transition from place to place and minimize the uncertainty that may follow.
Drop off at ANY Greenville City Fire Department Station from May 20-23:
•Station 1 - Verdae Station 825 Verdae Boulevard
•Station 2 - West End Station 125 North Leach Street
•Station 3 - Augusta Road Station 2101 Augusta Street
•Station 4 - Stone Avenue Station 880 East Stone Avenue
•Station 5 - Pleasantburg Station 15 Waite Street
•Station 6 - Eastside Station 14 Pelham Road
•Station 7 - North Main Station 801 Rutherford Road
