GPD, United Way Personal Care Kit Drive

The Greenville Police Department is partnering with United Way of Greenville County for a Personal Care Kit Drive ahead of National Day of Service and Remembrance. Here's Officer Cagle demonstrating what one of the kits looks like!

 Source: Greenville Police Department

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department is partnering with United Way of Greenville County for a Personal Care Kit Drive ahead of National Day of Service and Remembrance. 

From now until September 9, they'll be collecting the following items: 

  • Travel-sized toothpaste and toothbrush
  • Travel-sized shampoo and conditioner
  • Travel-sized deodorant
  • Travel-sized soap or body wash
  • Wash cloths
  • Combs
  • Band-Aids
  • Antiseptic ointment
  • Socks
  • Gallon-sized bags

Please do not donate the following items:

  • Razors
  • Mouthwash
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Aerosol containers

All donations can be dropped off at United Way at 105 Edinburgh Court, or the Law Enforcement Center at 4 McGee Street. 

On September 11, the AmeriCorps Upstate team, and other local AmeriCorps volunteers, will be sorting the items and assembling care kits as part of their National Day of Service.

From there, Greenville Police officers will handout the kits to those in need throughout the community. 

MORE NEWS: 

Walmart ends all handgun ammunition sales and asks customers not to carry guns into stores

McMaster: 'Sustained hurricane winds are coming our way' - governor urges people along SC coast to evacuate

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.