GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department is partnering with United Way of Greenville County for a Personal Care Kit Drive ahead of National Day of Service and Remembrance.
From now until September 9, they'll be collecting the following items:
- Travel-sized toothpaste and toothbrush
- Travel-sized shampoo and conditioner
- Travel-sized deodorant
- Travel-sized soap or body wash
- Wash cloths
- Combs
- Band-Aids
- Antiseptic ointment
- Socks
- Gallon-sized bags
Please do not donate the following items:
- Razors
- Mouthwash
- Hand sanitizer
- Aerosol containers
All donations can be dropped off at United Way at 105 Edinburgh Court, or the Law Enforcement Center at 4 McGee Street.
On September 11, the AmeriCorps Upstate team, and other local AmeriCorps volunteers, will be sorting the items and assembling care kits as part of their National Day of Service.
From there, Greenville Police officers will handout the kits to those in need throughout the community.
