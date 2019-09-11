GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Crime Stoppers of Greenville on Wednesday awarded to Upstate law enforcement officers.
Homeland Security Task Force Officer Jonathan Bastoni was presented with the 2019 Russ Sorrow Award.
Bastoni was instrumental in dismantling a human trafficking organization operating brothels in the area, which resulted in four arrests and the freeing of multiple human trafficking victims.
Greenville police Detective Brad Lusk was also presented with the 2019 Shield Award. Lusk saved a person’s life during a 2017 death investigation.
Crime Stoppers holds the Russ Sorrow award luncheon every year. It's named after Officer Russ Sorrow, a Greenville policeman who was killed in the line of duty in 1996.
