GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Police Department announced Wednesday their dispatchers now have access to a new tool called RapidSOS, which can help pinpoint a caller’s location.
Police said RapidSOS will allow dispatchers to identify where a call is coming from even if the caller does not know where he or she is or if they are in a moving vehicle.
Dispatchers have been testing the service in recent weeks.
“We have been pleased with the RapidSOS service so far,” said Fran Moore, longtime GPD Communication Center Director in a news release. “There’s no special equipment required, and the caller doesn’t need to do anything differently to benefit from the service in real-time.
With this new technology, “all the caller has to do is stay on the line” and police will be able to find them, Moore said.
