GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department say one person died following an early morning accident on Verdae Boulevard.
According to police, the driver of a 2019 Honda four-door was travelling at a high rate of speed around 2:10 a.m. on Verdae Boulevard.
As they were approaching the area under construction for the bypass to Woodruff Road, they lost control and collided with construction equipment.
Troopers said the driver was not wearing their seatbelt, and died on impact. They were the only occupant of the vehicle.
Their identity has yet to be released.
A preliminary investigation found that the driver passed a marked patrol car prior to the collision. Though the officer initiated their blue lights just before the accident, police say it doesn't appear that a pursuit actually occurred.
The Greenville Police Department requested that Highway Patrol conduct an investigation into the incident. Around 9 a.m., troopers said the accident remained under investigation.
