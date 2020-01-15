GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a man accidentally shot himself along Main Street in downtown Greenville on Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting happened just after 4 p.m.
Police said the victim, a man in his 80s, shot himself in the leg. His injuries were not life threatening.
No one else was hurt.
