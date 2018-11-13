Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department has posted a video on social media showing a thief taking a package right off someone’s front porch and officers say that kind of theft is becoming more common as the holiday shopping season approaches.
GPD’s Public Affairs Manager, Donald Porter, says, “A lot of people are doing online shopping and having packages delivered to the house. It’s that time of year when people are looking for an opportunity to take things off the front porch and get the five finger discount.”
Porter says while investigators are looking to catch the person in the surveillance video that was posted online, they’re also wanting to raise awareness that people need to protect themselves from becoming victims of package theft.
A few tips include having your packages delivered to work, coordinating with friends and neighbors who can keep an eye out for package arrivals and consider insuring your merchandise or requesting a signature for delivery before the package is dropped off.
Porter says a video surveillance system can be useful. He says, “The video we posted on our social media platforms is very good. You can clearly tell who the suspect is and we get a lot of feedback from folks who might recognize the person and if nothing else, it raises awareness for people being mindful of having packages delivered and just sitting there.
If you have a package stolen, Porter says you’ll want to confirm with the vendor that it was in fact delivered. Then you can notify police and they’ll take an incident report. The police department says package theft isn’t a huge problem in the City of Greenville but it does happen and it increases with the growing number of packages being delivered.
