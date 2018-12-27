Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police are searching for the owner of a German Shepherd mix found on Wednesday.
The GPD says officers with their Animal Control unit found the dog tangled with a stump.
Police say she was found with a red collar, with her chain tangled around a stump near the Swamp Rabbit Trail at approximately 518 Conestee Road.
If you know who owns the dog, please contact Greenville County Animal Care.
Police say if the dog is not claimed after five days by it's rightful owner, she'll be available for adoption.
