GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA)- Many viewers reached out to us on Tuesday night about dozens of Greenville Police Department vehicles parked outside Prisma Hospital with their lights on. We found out they were out there to show their support for Greenville Police Department Officer Michael Tierney. He works with the GPD Traffic Unit.
FOX Carolina confirmed he is currently hospitalized in the ICU and has a long road to full recovery ahead of him. A Go Fund Me campaign has been created to help Officer Tierney and his family financially during this long road ahead of them.
The organizer said every dollar raised for Officer Tierney will give him one less thing to worry about as he focuses on his health and recovery.
You can donate to the fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-gpd-officer-michael-tierney.
