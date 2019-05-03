GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Police Department has named two detectives who led the charge to close the decades-old Julie Valentine cold case as the Officers of the Month for April 2019.
Police said Detectives Rebecca Lindler and Mary Ashley Thomas expertly guided the cold case to a resolution following 29 exhaustive years of hard work involving a number of former investigators.
In October 2018, after GPP worked with a private laboratory to analyze biological evidence using new technologies to solve the Jenny Zitricki cold case, Lindler and Thomas proposed using these same methods to identify the parents of the baby girl found dead along what it now Verdae Boulevard on February 13, 1990, who became known as “Julie Valentine”.
After many months of difficult re-examination of the case files, these two detectives were able to find Julie Valentine’s father, who then led investigators to the baby’s mother, and an arrest was finally made.
PREVIOUSLY - Greenville police say DNA results confirm woman charged in Julie Valentine's death is her mother; father says he forgives her
“These critical missing links of the case finally ended years of frustration and dead ends in the case,” police said on Facebook. “Beyond that, Detectives Lindler and Thomas’ demonstrate a relentless level of devotion to our community, and that dedication serves as a shining beacon of who we are as public servants. These women represent an uncompromising commitment to finding the truth and bringing offenders to justice, providing some measure of closure and comfort to families, friends, and victims who are left behind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.