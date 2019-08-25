GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department took to social media Sunday in hopes of helping reunite a beautiful, silver wedding band with its owner.
According to a Facebook post, the ring was turned into the station by an employee at the Publix on McBee Avenue.
Officers say there's a special inscription inside of a date. Only the true ring holder will know what it says.
They plan to hang on to the sentimental ring until its rightful owner claims it.
