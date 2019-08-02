GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Police Department have tracked down a woman they are calling “Moped Momma” who is wanted for auto breaking and financial fraud.
Greenville police posted details about the case on Facebook Wednesday.
Police said the woman broke into a vehicle at McBee Station Apartments during the early morning hours of July 25 and stole multiple items, including credit cards.
Before the theft, police said she was seen driving a green moped around the apartment complex wearing a large sun hat.
Police said Moped Momma has been using the stolen credit cards at multiple locations, including the Spinx on Pendleton Street, a Family Dollar Store, and a 7-Eleven Convenience Store.
She was apprehended on August 2nd, the police department announced over Facebook.
The Moped Momma was identified as Melanie Alexa Miliken, 43, and now sits behind bars at Greenville County Detention Center.
Miliken is now being charge with auto breaking, financial transaction theft, and financial transaction fraud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.