GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The second Greenville policeman who was accused by the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office of being untruthful to SLED agents during an interview has retired, a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department confirmed Tuesday.
Interim Captain Jason Rampey retired on Jan. 11 after 24.5 years of service, the spokesperson said.
Rampey was placed on leave, along with former police chief Ken Miller, after First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe released a letter about the SLED investigation and his findings in late December.
PREVIOUSLY - City: Greenville police chief and captain placed on leave after solicitor's findings
The city announced on Dec. 31 that Miller had resigned from his post and Chief Deputy Howie Thompson had been promoted to Interim Police Chief.
PREVIOUSLY - Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller resigns, city announces
Pascoe said he did not find grounds for any charges against Miller and Rampey but did state that both policemen “may have misinformed SLED during their interviews” about the steps taken to get a charge dropped in the case of a prominent businessman and donor to the Greenville police charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.