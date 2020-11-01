GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are investigating after a gunshot victim was called in at a local gas station late Sunday night.
FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn happened upon the scene at the Spinx gas station on Laurens Road, near the on-ramp to I-385 around 11 p.m. He saw a handful of Greenville PD patrol cars and crime scene tape set up on the station's property.
We reached out for more information, and public information officer Sgt. Alia Paramore confirmed initial details to FOX Carolina. She confirmed a gun shot victim had been reported, and promised more details Monday. She noted the investigation was still active as of writing.
Nearby, we also found another scene along Lowndes Hill Road. a GPD patrol SUV had blocked off part of the road, again with crime scene tape set up. It's unclear if the scene on Lowndes Hill Road was tied to the scene at the gas station.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.