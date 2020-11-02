GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are investigating after a gunshot victim was called in at a local gas station late Sunday night.
Police say a male victim called police from the Spinx Station on Laurens Road near the on-ramp to I-385 telling officers he had been shot.
When police arrived on scene, they rendered first aid to the victim until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital.
Police say they located the scene of the shooting near the intersection of Lowndes Hill Road and Hillside Drive.
As of Monday morning, an update on the victim's condition was not available.
We're told at this time no suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.