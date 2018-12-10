GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said Monday morning the Lois Avenue overpass near the Pendleton Avenue was closed to traffic due to flooding.
Police urged drivers to find a detour.
“Do not drive through the waters,” police advised. “There may be hazards underneath.”
Police also advised that Laurens Road had reopened Monday morning after it was closed Sunday due to numerous downed trees and power lines near Fairforest Way.
