GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department on Thursday announced multiple arrests in the shooting death of Cobey Smith.
Smith was killed six years ago in the Nicholtown community. He was only 16 years old.
On January 25, 2015, police found Smith fatally shot on a paved area of the Sliding Rock Creek greenway trail between the Sterling School and the Heritage apartment community, where he lived.
Chief Howie Thompson said Coleby had been called into the woods before he was shot and killed. On Thursday, Thompson announced that three suspects had been charged in the case.
Thompson said Christopher Lewis Dendy Jr., Jayveon Deonte Sanders, and Tyleek Rayquaun Johnson had all been charged with murder.
Sergeant Russell Irvin said the motive for the killing is still not known.
Irvin said the gun used in the killing has not been recovered. He said two of the suspects were just 17 at the time of the killing.
Thompson said, while there are still many questions, he and his officers were proud to offer some closure to Cobey's mother.
Captain Greg Smith also thanked community activist Jack Logan, whose group Put Down the Guns Young People had been heavily involved in the case and keeping Cobey's memory fresh in the community.
