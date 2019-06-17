GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville Police announced they'd made an arrest in connection to a stabbing that took place on June 15.
According to officers, they responded to Shemwood Lane around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a reported stabbing.
Upon arrival, police say they found a man in a parking lot covered in blood. Officers applied a tourniquet, and had the victim transported to a local healthcare facility.
Witnesses on scene identified the knife-wielding suspect as 36-year-old Clayton Battice. Officers were told that Battice fled the scene with his girlfriend to a location on Crestwood Forest.
Officers said they soon located Battice, and arrested him for assault and battery - high and aggravated. He's also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MORE NEWS:
Deputies: Multiple suspects to be charged after video of cockfighting surfaces in Union Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.