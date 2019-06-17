Clayton Battice Mugshot

Clayton Battice, 36, was arrested after Greenville police were told he was involved in a stabbing on June 15 that left another man in critical condition. Battice has been charged with assault and battery - high and aggravated. He's also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. 

 Source: Greenville Police Department

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville Police announced they'd made an arrest in connection to a stabbing that took place on June 15. 

According to officers, they responded to Shemwood Lane around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a reported stabbing. 

Upon arrival, police say they found a man in a parking lot covered in blood. Officers applied a tourniquet, and had the victim transported to a local healthcare facility. 

Witnesses on scene identified the knife-wielding suspect as 36-year-old Clayton Battice. Officers were told that Battice fled the scene with his girlfriend to a location on Crestwood Forest. 

Officers said they soon located Battice, and arrested him for assault and battery - high and aggravated. He's also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. 

