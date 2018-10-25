Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers serving a bench warrant on Saturday, October 20, discovered a marijuana grow operation off Ridge Road.
Police say a man later identified as Matthew Anthony, answered the door and wouldn't allow them access to the home, giving evasive answers and hindering the ability of police to verify the person they were seeking was in the residence.
After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the residence and an RV located on the property which turned up two more people, Julio Rodriguez and Andrew Hammett. All three were arrested by police.
Although they didn't find the person they were looking for, police say inside the home, they located approximately 8.5 pounds of marijuana. Officers also found the following items on the property: 264 grams of marijuana wax, 15 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, four grams of cocaine, approximately 180 pills, an illegal sawed-off shot gun and various pieces of drug paraphernalia.
Officers say they also located information from numerous banks indicating large amounts of wire transfers.
Hammett, who lived in the RV, was charged with 12 drug charges, including those related to the proximity to nearby St. Joseph Catholic School.
Anthony and Rodriquez were both charged with manufacturing marijuana, manufacturing marijuana near a school and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.