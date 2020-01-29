GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said K-9 Sarge helped officers take several pounds of marijuana products off the street Tuesday night.
Sarge’s handler, Officer Newman, saw a suspicious vehicle parked along Woodruff Road and when the officer and Sarge approached the vehicle, the police department said the driver, Derek Jose Trujillo, 19, began acting nervous.
Newman saw several signs of drugs in the vehicle, and after a search, police said Trujillo was found to be in possession of more than 15 pounds of marijuana and marijuana products. The man also had nearly $7,200 in cash on him.
Trujillo was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.
