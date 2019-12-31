GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are investigating after a nail salon was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday evening.
GPD says it unfolded around 7 p.m. at the Royal Strands salon on South Pleasantburg Drive. Two suspects reportedly entered while covered and produced a firearm, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Thus far, no suspect descriptions or surveillance footage has been released by GPD.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
