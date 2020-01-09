Charles Andre Massey

Charles Andre Massey (Source: GPD)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Police Department on Thursday asked for help tracking down a missing man.

Police said they are searching for Charles Andre Massey, 57, of Greenville.

Massey was last seen near Congaree Road in Greenville wearing a navy-blue hoodie, black jeans, and white athletic sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

