GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville Police Department on Thursday asked for help tracking down a missing man.
Police said they are searching for Charles Andre Massey, 57, of Greenville.
Massey was last seen near Congaree Road in Greenville wearing a navy-blue hoodie, black jeans, and white athletic sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
