GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for two persons of interest accused of stealing approximately $1,400 worth of baseball gloves.
The shoplifting incident took place on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Academy Sports and Outdoors, according to the department. The two women suspected of stealing left the scene in what appears to be a silver four-door sedan.
Anyone with information on the identity of these two females is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
