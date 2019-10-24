GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said they are searching for two lost dogs found by a dispatcher Thursday morning.
The dispatcher found the dogs running near I-385 and McGee Street.
Police said the dogs were both wearing harnesses and leashes.
GPD said they nicknamed the dogs Turner and Hooch, and the animals were taken to Greenville County Animal Care for the time being.
The owner of these dogs is asked to call the organization at 864 467 3950.
MORE NEWS - Amazon is delivering your packages faster, and that's tanking its profits
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.