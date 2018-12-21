GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville police officer is out of the hospital in good condition and recovering after his patrol car was struck by another vehicle that ran a stop sign Thursday night, according to Donnie Porter, a spokesman for the police department.
Porter said it happened around 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Hudson Street.
The officer was trapped in the patrol car briefly. Once first responders were able to free him, Porter said the officer was taken to the hospital.
The occupants of the other car, a 2009 Honda Accord, fled the scene, but Porter said the three people inside were quickly captured.
Police have arrested Lamarcea Rosemond, 25, Sakorea Black, 19, and Yomyce Lee, 19.
Greenville police said all three suspects were charged with interfering with police.
The SC Highway Patrol also filed additional charges, as that agency is investigating the crash.
Rosemond and Black were both charged with possession of marijuana, hindering an officer serving legal paper, and disorderly conduct by troopers. Lee was charged with all of the above and the additional charge of possession of more than one drivers license.
The injured officer was released from the hospital early Friday morning. Porter said that officer is a member of the patrol division and has served the city since January 2016.
