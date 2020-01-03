GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said Animal Control Officer Adams rescued a goose with a broken leg Friday morning.
Adams was called to a home off Twin Lake Road for reports of an injured bird. He arrived and found the goose with a broken leg.
Adams was able to wrangle the bird and take it to an area rescue group, where staff members hope to help the goose make a complete recovery.
