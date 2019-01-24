GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Terence Brister has served his country as a United States Marine, has served South Carolina with SCDPS, and now serves Greenville as a city police officer.
But on January 18, the tables were flipped on him; it was Brister who was served with kindness from a child.
In a Facebook post that has now gone viral, Brister shares that a boy approached him at a local Chick-fil-A and thanked him for his service. As a token of gratitude, he bought the boy a cookie. But the boy asked Brister to wait, and gave him something in return: a gift card to eat Chick-fil-A again.
The moment touched Brister, prompting him to share the story of the act of kindness on his Facebook page.
"The faith, innocence and love of a child is immeasurable," wrote Brister. "In a world that’s divided by racial tension, prejudice and discrimination, why can’t adults be more like kids. He didn’t see black or white, he saw only a law enforcement officer and who he called a hero. I applaud his parents for raising a child who loves everyone. I know that some people hate police, but it’s days like today that God often reminds me of those who love, honor and respect the badge and uniform."
Brister shared a photo of him with the boy, smiles on both of their faces.
Since posting to Facebook, Brister's story has gone viral; more than 155,000 people have reacted to the post, more than 13,000 have commented, and the post has been shared more than 59,000 times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.